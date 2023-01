Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Neal Gerber & Eisenberg on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Banca Svizzera Italiana and EFS International to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Sperling & Slater on behalf of former NBA player Toni Kukoc, who accuses the defendants of misappropriating over $11 million from his accounts. The case is 1:23-cv-00261, Kukoc v. Banca Svizzera Italiana et al.