New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

First Source Bank was hit with a data breach class action on Wednesday in Indiana Northern District Court arising from a June 2023 data breach. The complaint contends that the defendant failed to protect the personal identifying information of more than 450,000 customers. The court action was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Markovits, Stock & DeMarco. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00702, Kuhn v. 1st Source Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

July 26, 2023, 12:22 PM

