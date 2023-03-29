New Suit - Copyright

Spotify, Apple, Universal Music Group and other defendants were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The court action, brought by Doniger/Burroughs on behalf of professional photographer Bernhard Kuhmstedt, accuses the defendants of displaying Kuhmstedt's photo of singer JoJo online without authorization or permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02292, Kuhmstedt v. Spotify USA, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 29, 2023, 6:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Bernhard Kuhmstedt

Plaintiffs

Doniger Burroughs

defendants

Apple, Inc.

Universal Music Group, Inc.

Blackground Records, LLC

Does 1-10, inclusive

Spotify USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims