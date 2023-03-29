Spotify, Apple, Universal Music Group and other defendants were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The court action, brought by Doniger/Burroughs on behalf of professional photographer Bernhard Kuhmstedt, accuses the defendants of displaying Kuhmstedt's photo of singer JoJo online without authorization or permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02292, Kuhmstedt v. Spotify USA, Inc. et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
March 29, 2023, 6:15 AM