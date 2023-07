Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against PHI Air Medical to New Mexico District Court. The suit was filed by Altura Law Firm on behalf of a flight paramedic alleging failure to accommodate his disability. The case is 2:23-cv-00624, Kuhler v. Phi Health, LLC.

Health Care

July 26, 2023, 8:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Kuhler

Plaintiffs

Altura Law Firm

defendants

Phi Health, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims