New Suit - Contract

Uber was sued for breach of contract on Thursday in Delaware District Court. The suit, filed pro se by an Uber driver, accuses the company of deactivating the plaintiff's account based on false accusations of drunk driving. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00600, Kugmeh v. Uber Technologies.

Technology

June 01, 2023, 4:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Samuel Kugmeh

defendants

Uber Technologies

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation