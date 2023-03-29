Community Health Systems, a Tennessee-based general hospital corporation, was hit with a data breach class action Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit contends that the defendants failed to secure the personal health information and personally identifiable information of patients following a Feb. 2023 data breach. The lawsuit, brought by Herzfeld, Suetholz, Gastel, Leniski & Wall and Bailey Glasser, contends that the private data of over 962,884 patients was made vulnerable in the breach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00285, Kuffrey v. Community Health Systems, Inc. et al.
Health Care
March 29, 2023, 12:58 PM