Who Got The Work

Mark W. Bakker of Nexsen Pruet has entered an appearance for Kelley Engineering and Matthew Arnold Kelley in a lawsuit alleging employment discrimination under the ADA. The action was filed Aug. 31 in South Carolina District Court by Stephenson & Murphy on behalf of Christy Kuenzi and Mark Kuenzi. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Cain, is 8:22-cv-02911, Kuenzi et al v. Kelley Engineering, LLC et al.

South Carolina

October 15, 2022, 8:51 PM