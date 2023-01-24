Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Barnes & Thornburg on Monday removed an employment class action against AmeriSave Mortgage to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Syme Law Firm, centers on a mass termination campaign by AmeriSave. According to the complaint, the defendant hired hundreds of new loan officers in early 2022 to initiate a retail mortgage sales division but fired most of the new hires after one to three months. The suit also seeks damages for unpaid commissions. The case is 2:23-cv-00138, Kuehner et al v. Amerisave Mortgage Corp.

Real Estate

January 24, 2023, 3:39 PM