Kudos! Judge Praises Kasowitz Benson Lawyers Work in Far-Rea...

A federal judge lauded the efforts of a Kasowitz Benson Torres defense team during the sentencing of a Venezuelan businessman who aided in the indictment of numerous foreign nationals associated with the Venezuelan state owned oil company. U.S. District Judge Gray Miller of the Southern District of Texas-Houston Division said the Kasowitz attorneys provided "impressive sentencing advocacy .. on behalf of the defendants who have stood in front of this long-ranging very fact intensive set of cases."

October 19, 2022, 4:20 PM