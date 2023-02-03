New Suit - Class Action

T-Mobile and other defendants were hit with a class action Thursday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit, filed by Bell Law Group, accuses the defendants of failing to remove architectural barriers at its Jamaica, New York store premises that would allow individuals to reasonably access goods. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00821, Kuczun v. T-Mobile Northeast LLC et al.

Telecommunications

February 03, 2023, 6:01 AM