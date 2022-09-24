New Suit - Copyright

Complex Media and owner Buzzfeed were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The court case was filed by Hughley Smith Law PC on behalf of photographer Cy Kuckenbaker, who alleges that Complex posted his time collapse video of airplane landings on its Instagram account without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06910, Kuckenbaker v. Buzzfeed, Inc et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 24, 2022, 12:26 PM