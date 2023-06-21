New Suit - Toxic Tort

BASF, the German chemicals supplier, and Styropek USA were hit with a toxic tort lawsuit on Wednesday in Iowa Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Gallagher Millage & Gallagher and Patton Law on behalf of Jeffrey J. Kruse and Lisa K. Kruse, alleges that Jeffrey Kruse developed leukemia after decades of exposure to benzene, butadiene and styrene in the defendants' raw materials while working as a die mold setter at a Whirlpool styrofoam manufacturing facility in Amana, Iowa. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00044, Kruse et al. v. Styropek USA Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 21, 2023, 4:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey J Kruse

Lisa K Kruse

Plaintiffs

Gallagher Millage & Gallagher, PLC

defendants

BASF Corporation

Styropek USA, Inc

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims