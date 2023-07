Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against cardiac surgeon Marc W. Gerdisch to Kansas District Court. The suit was filed by Hutton & Hutton on behalf of the surviving spouse and heirs of a 48-year-old father who died following a cardiac surgery performed by the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-01153, Kruse et al v. Gerdisch.

Kansas

July 29, 2023, 2:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Kruse

Monica Kruse

defendants

Marc W. Gerdisch

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims