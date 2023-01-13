Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Rice removed a class action against Stifel Financial to Missouri Eastern District Court on Friday. The suit arises from a plan to rehabilitate low-income housing projects in Chicago through bond sales. According to the complaint, Stifel sold the bonds and then loaned the proceeds to inexperienced borrowers who ultimately defaulted on the various rehabilitation projects. The suit contends that while bondholders lost over $100 million, Stifel unfairly profited from fees and commissions. The suit was brought by Horn Aylward & Bandy and Francis Law. The case is 4:23-cv-00049, Krupka et al. v. Stifel Nicolaus & Co. Inc.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

January 13, 2023, 5:12 PM