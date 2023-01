Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dykema Gossett on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Frito-Lay to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by Baillon Thome Jozwiak & Wanta on behalf of Thomas Kruger, who was allegedly terminated after a positive drug test. The suit alleges that Frito-Lay failed to give proper notice about its drug policy under the Minnesota Drug and Alcohol Testing in the Workplace Act. The case is 0:23-cv-00048, Kruger v. Frito-Lay Inc.