New Suit - Employment

Lumen Technologies, a Fortune 500 communications company, and other defendants were sued Monday in Arizona District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Smith & Green on behalf of Joann Krug, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated for allegedly violating the company's code of conduct and falsifying records. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01426, Krug v. Lumen Technologies et al.