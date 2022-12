Removed To Federal Court

Seyfarth Shaw and in-house counsel at Alaska Airlines on Thursday removed an employment class action against the airline to Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by HKM Employment Attorneys and Stutheit Kalin LLC, alleges wage-and-hour violations as well as failure to provide appropriate break times. The case is 2:22-cv-01777, Krueger v. Alaska Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

December 15, 2022, 8:36 PM