Who Got The Work

Kyle B. Russell and Joshua J. Cervantes of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for United Airlines in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed Feb. 10 in Missouri Western District Court by the McClelland Law Firm on behalf of Mary Jane Krtek, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after complaining about the airline's alleged failure to pay overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs, is 5:23-cv-06021, Krtek v. United Airlines, Inc.

March 27, 2023, 6:23 AM

