New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Carmen Krowel. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination based on race, national origin and gender, takes aim at the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:22-cv-81958, Krowel v. Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners.

Government

December 21, 2022, 11:32 AM