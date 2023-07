Removed To Federal Court

Ohio Transmission LLC on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit to Alabama Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Hardin & Hughes on behalf of a former employee who contends that the defendant terminated him due to his age and failed to pay him commissions. The defendant is represented by Jackson Lewis. The case is 7:23-cv-00931, Krout v. Ohio Transmission LLC.

Energy

July 20, 2023, 11:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Bart J Krout

Plaintiffs

Hardin & Hughes LLP

defendants

Ohio Transmission LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination