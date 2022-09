Who Got The Work

D. Andrew Portinga of Miller Johnson has entered an appearance for Unum Life Insurance in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, for long-term disability benefits, was filed Aug. 5 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Levine Benjamin P.C. on behalf of Jennifer Kromrei. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh, is 2:22-cv-11821, Kromrei v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

September 19, 2022, 9:47 AM