New Suit - Contract

Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Kroger. The suit pursues claims against General Information Solutions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-04231, Kroger Texas L.P. v. General Information Solutions, LLC Fka General Information Services, Inc.