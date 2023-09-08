Kroger Agrees to Pay $1.2B to Settle Opioid Lawsuits | Law.c...

Breaking News From Law.com

The Kroger Co. announced on Friday it would pay $1.2 billion to resolve lawsuits brought by cities, counties and states over the opioid crisis. The settlement, according to lead plaintiffs' attorneys in the opioid multidistrict litigation, is one of the first involving a smaller regional grocery chain, and is the latest pharmacy to resolve lawsuits over the public health crisis. Kroger also will pay $36 million to Native American tribes and $177 million in attorney fees and costs.

September 08, 2023, 1:06 PM

