New Suit - Consumer Class Action

CVS was slapped with a consumer class action on Monday in New York Southern District Court over its store-brand toothpaste, which is labeled as both 'fluoride free' and 'antiplaque.' The suit, brought by Sheehan & Associates, alleges that the label falsely suggests that the toothpaste contains chemical alternatives as effective as fluoride for plaque removal, when in fact no such ingredients are present. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10468, Krivca v. CVS Pharmacy Inc.