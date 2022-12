Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sanders Roberts LLP on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. and BMW of Buena Park to California Central District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Consumer Legal Services on behalf of Petr Krivanek. The case is 8:22-cv-02323, Krivanek misspelled as Krivamek v. Ford Motor Company et al.