Removed To Federal Court

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hudson Insurance Wednesday in Nevada District Court. The suit, for claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Galloway & Jensen on behalf of Arcos Kristine. The case is 2:22-cv-01341, Kristine v. Hudson Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 18, 2022, 1:26 PM