Who Got The Work

Neil H. Abramson, Rosanne Facchini and Erin Conroy of Proskauer Rose have stepped in to defend New York City Transit Authority and Metropolitan Transit Authority in a pending employment lawsuit. The suit was filed June 30 in New York Southern District Court by Harris St. Laurent & Wechsler on behalf of Lillian Kristiansen. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, is 1:22-cv-05601, Kristiansen v. Metropolitan Transit Authority et al.

New York

August 15, 2022, 4:17 AM