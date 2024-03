News From Law.com

Veteran food industry lawyer Catherine Tang has had her fill of Krispy Kreme and plans to leave the company on June 1. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Thursday that Tang, its chief legal officer and corporate secretary since 2020, tendered her resignation on Tuesday.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 14, 2024, 2:31 PM

