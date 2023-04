Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Locke Lord on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary AmGuard Insurance to Texas Western District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed weather-related property damage claims under a business owner's insurance policy, was filed by Whyte PLLC on behalf of Krish Hospitality LLC and Krish Investments Inc. The case is 5:23-cv-00450, Krish Hospitality LLC et al v. AmGuard Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 13, 2023, 4:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Krish Hospitality LLC

Krish Investments Inc.

defendants

AmGuard Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Locke Lord

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute