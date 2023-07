Removed To Federal Court

Cozen O'Connor removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against WestRock, a manufacturer of paper and consumer packaging materials, to New York Southern District Court on Thursday. The suit was brought by Goddard Law on behalf of a WestRock salesperson who claims his pay has been reduced by 70% with the intention of forcing his retirement. The case is 1:23-cv-06252, Krimsky v. WestRock Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 20, 2023, 12:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Marshall Krimsky

Plaintiffs

Goddard Law PLLC

defendants

WestRock Company

WestRock Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations