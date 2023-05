New Suit - Consumer

Capital One Bank and the Art of Dermatology were sued Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court for claims under the Fair Credit Billing Act. The lawsuit was filed by Credit Repair Lawyers of America on behalf of Mellisa Kriegsmann. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11280, Kriegsmann v. Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 31, 2023, 3:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Mellisa Kriegsmann

Plaintiffs

Credit Repair Lawyers Of America

defendants

Capital One Bank (USA), N.A.

The Art Of Dermatology, PLLC

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws