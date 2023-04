Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lederer Weston & Craig on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against John Alden Life Insurance, an Assurant company, to Iowa Northern District Court. The complaint, pertaining to a long term nursing care policy, was filed by Redfern, Mason, Dieter, Larsen & Moore on behalf of Kathleen M. Krieg. The case is 6:23-cv-02034, Krieg v. John Alden Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 26, 2023, 1:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Kathleen M Krieg

Plaintiffs

Redfern, Mason, Dieter, Larsen & Moore, PC

defendants

John Alden Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Lederer Weston & Craig PLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute