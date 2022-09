Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clyde & Co. on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Fireman's Fund Insurance to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Richard M. Ochroch & Associates on behalf of furniture maker KRG Enterprises, which seeks communicable disease coverage in connection with the CEO's exposure to COVID-19. The case is 2:22-cv-03703, KRG Enterprises, Inc. v. Fireman's Fund Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 3:07 PM