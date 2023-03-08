Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Snell & Wilmer on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against an individual promoting speculative ventures to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by Titus Brueckner & Levine on behalf of Karla Kretsch, who accuses John Barton of misrepresenting himself as a major investor in order to compel her to put hundreds of thousands of dollars toward various ventures while depriving her of rightful ownership stakes in the companies. The case is 2:23-cv-00411, Kretsch et al v. Barton et al.

Investment Firms

March 08, 2023, 8:18 PM