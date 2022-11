Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against First American Title Insurance to New York Western District Court. The suit, challenging the denial of indemnity coverage, was filed by Miller Mayer LLP on behalf of 42-52 West Market Street LLC and Alex Kreopolides. The case is 1:22-cv-00920, Kreopolides et al v. First American Title Insurance Company et al.

November 29, 2022, 3:19 PM