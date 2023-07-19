New Suit - Personal Injury

United Airlines Holdings, a publicly traded airline holding company and parent company to United Airlines, and Austrian Airlines AG were sued Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged injuries related to air travel. The court case was brought by Kreindler & Kreindler on behalf of Rainer Krenstetter, who alleges that he was injured by a piece of broken dishware that was hidden inside his airline-provided meal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05446, Krenstetter v. United Airlines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 19, 2023, 4:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Rainer Krenstetter

Plaintiffs

Kreindler Kreindler

defendants

United Airlines, Inc.

Austrian Airlines AG

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel