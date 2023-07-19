United Airlines Holdings, a publicly traded airline holding company and parent company to United Airlines, and Austrian Airlines AG were sued Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged injuries related to air travel. The court case was brought by Kreindler & Kreindler on behalf of Rainer Krenstetter, who alleges that he was injured by a piece of broken dishware that was hidden inside his airline-provided meal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05446, Krenstetter v. United Airlines, Inc. et al.
Transportation & Logistics
July 19, 2023, 4:01 AM