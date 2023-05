New Suit - Consumer

The Kazerouni Law Group filed a lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Linda Kreitzer. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, takes aim at Andreu, Palma, Lavin & Solis and Midland Credit Management Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01129, Kreitzer v. Andreu, Palma, Lavin & Solis, PLLC et al.

Florida

May 22, 2023, 6:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Linda Kreitzer

Plaintiffs

Kazerouni Law Group

defendants

Andreu, Palma, Lavin & Solis, PLLC

Midland Credit Management, Inc.

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws