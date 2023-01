Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Litchfield Cavo on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Financial subsidiary Trumbull Insurance to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys on behalf of Patricia Kreis. The case is 4:23-cv-00001, Kreis v. Trumbull Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 03, 2023, 10:58 AM