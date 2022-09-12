New Suit - Class Action

OneTouchPoint Inc. was hit with a data breach class action Monday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The court action was brought on behalf of customers who contend that their personal information was compromised due to alleged negligence. The suit is backed by a trio of law firms: Federman & Sherwood; Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; and the Murphy Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01052, Krefting v. OneTouchPoint Inc.

Business Services

September 12, 2022, 6:57 PM