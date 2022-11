Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Murphy Co. Mechanical Contractors and Engineers to Colorado District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid sales commissions, was filed by Baird Quinn on behalf of Lance Krech. The case is 1:22-cv-02959, Krech v. Murphy Co. Mechanical Contractors and Engineers.

Colorado

November 14, 2022, 8:01 PM