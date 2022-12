Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clausen Miller on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb subsidiary Federal Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a hailstorm, was filed by Dennis Kessler PLLC on behalf of Eva Krecek and Michael Krecek. The case is 6:22-cv-02348, Krecek et al. v. Federal Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 16, 2022, 2:57 PM