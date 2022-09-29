New Suit - Trademark

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a trade secret and trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Kentucky Eastern District Court on behalf of Krauss-Maffei Corporation. The suit, targeting former employee Klaus Lepp and other defendants, accuses the defendants of using the plaintiff's trademarks and branding to sell products manufactured by a third party for personal profit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00117, Krauss-Maffei Corporation v. Lepp et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 29, 2022, 3:29 PM