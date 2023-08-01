Who Got The Work

Marc H. Klein and Catherine Barbaree of Holland & Knight have stepped in to represent Proximo Distillers LLC in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed pro se on June 16 in Indiana Southern District Court by a former health, safety and security manager who claims that he was subjected to age discrimination and wrongfully terminated for seeking accommodations for his kidney stones. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, is 4:23-cv-00103, Kraus v. Proximo Distillers LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 01, 2023, 12:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Joe Kraus

Plaintiffs

Robert F. Croskery & Associates, Lpa

defendants

Proximo Distillers LLC

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination