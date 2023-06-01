Kratom—the Next Wave of Opioid Litigation? | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

It's considered by some lawyers to be the next round of opioid litigation—only this product liability wave is centered on an unregulated alkaloid called Kratom. Said to produce similar effects to morphine or heroin, the partial opioid has proved to be both addictive and lethal, sparking a string of wrongful-death claims in multiple states. From the northwest to the southeast, lawyers with mctlaw are establishing the firm as a go-to powerhouse for Kratom litigation.

California

June 01, 2023, 11:29 AM

