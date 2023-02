Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a lawsuit against Alter Native Retail LLC, Ekyakim Boymelgreen and Shaya Boymelgreen to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by the MG Legal Group on behalf of Nechama Krasniaski. The case is 1:23-cv-20450, Krasniaski v. Alter Native Retail, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 03, 2023, 4:16 PM