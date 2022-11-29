Who Got The Work

Goodwin Procter partners Jennifer Burns Luz and Douglas H. Flaum have stepped in to represent Cedar Realty Trust Inc.'s CEO Bruce J. Schanzer and members of Cedar's board of directors in a pending shareholder class action. The complaint, filed Nov. 14 in New York Eastern District Court by Monteverde & Associates and Kahn Swick & Foti, accuses the defendants of breaching fiduciary duties by selling all of its properties to third parties for over $1 billion and distributing the net proceeds exclusively to the company’s common shareholders. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dora Lizette Irizarry, is 2:22-cv-06945, Krasner v. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

November 29, 2022, 7:34 AM