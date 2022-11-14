Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Alston & Bird on Monday removed a shareholder class action against Cedar Realty Trust Inc., its board of directors and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Monteverde & Associates and Kahn Swick & Foti, centers on a series of transactions where Cedar sold its properties to third parties for over $1 billion and distributed the net proceeds to the Cedar's common shareholders. The complaint further contends that Cedar transferred control over the payment of future preferred stock dividends to Wheeler REIT. The case is 1:22-cv-06945, Krasner v. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

November 14, 2022, 7:09 PM