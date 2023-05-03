New Suit - Contract

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and Dickinson Wright filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Kim Krans, an author and creator of spiritual books and related products. The complaint pursues claims against literary agent Meg Thompson, operating through her agency Thompson Literary Agency LLC (TLA). The suit contends that the defendants still believe that they are entitled to a 15 percent commission on the plaintiff's works after the agent-author relationship was officially terminated by Krans in Jan. 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03696, Krans v. Thompson Literary Agency LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 03, 2023, 5:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Kim Krans

Plaintiffs

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

defendants

Thompson Literary Agency LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract