New Suit - Class Action

Vice Media was hit with a consumer privacy class action Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Girard Sharp, accuses Vice of disclosing the identities and viewing preferences of its website users to Meta Platforms without consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04915, Kramer v. Vice Media LLC.