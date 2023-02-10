New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust, Lincoln Property, UDR Inc. and other defendants were hit with an antitrust class action Friday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and the Radice Law Firm, is part of a string of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00198, Kramer v. RealPage Inc et al.

Real Estate

